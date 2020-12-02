Why the name Gratitude Spa and Salon?

To those of you that know me, it’s no secret how important my parents both were to me. They were both amazing human beings with enormous hearts for giving and I was blessed to call them mine. It’s also not a secret that I struggled when they passed, both far to soon! It truly was their life lessons (and the unconditional love of my family) that got me through.

I came to understand that healing came in Gratitude for all of the journey. I wouldn’t hurt so much, if I wasn’t blessed with so much love! It was here that the “Gratitude” name was born. In honor of my parents, and all that they gave. We are all fighting battles, and are all in need of kindness. I personally, can not wait to share kindness, relaxation, and a place of peace for everyone to enjoy…even on a difficult day!